Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Receives $73.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Simmons boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $68.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $247,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $940,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,848.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,960. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 849,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,633,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,504,612,000 after buying an additional 475,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,316,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) opened at 61.54 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $47.03 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

