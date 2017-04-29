Headlines about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. O2Micro International Limited earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) opened at 2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock’s market cap is $63.44 million.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm earned $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. O2Micro International Limited had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. O2Micro International Limited’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/o2micro-international-limited-oiim-receiving-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

O2Micro International Limited Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.