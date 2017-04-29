NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 294 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,302,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares during the period. Tourbillon Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 3.71% on Friday, reaching $924.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,857 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $858.22 and its 200-day moving average is $826.55. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $935.90. The stock has a market cap of $639.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,704 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $909.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

