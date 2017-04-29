Headlines about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) traded up 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,622 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nuveen-california-quality-mncpl-incm-fnd-nac-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-47.html.

About Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.