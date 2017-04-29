Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NUTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business earned $61.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. (NASDAQ:NUTR) traded up 3.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 32,703 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nutraceutical Int'l Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Nutraceutical Int'l Corp. Company Profile

Nutraceutical International Corporation is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of nutritional supplements and other natural products. The Company’s products include vitamins and minerals; herbs; specialty formulas; personal care products; liquid nutritional products; homeopathics; functional foods, and other products.

