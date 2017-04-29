NuStar Energy L.P. (ns) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:ns) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.095 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

NuStar Energy L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 204.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.8%.

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 48.17 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm earned $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nustar-energy-l-p-ns-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuStar Energy L.P. from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised NuStar Energy L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 323,600 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486,315.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 20,000 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.03 per share, with a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097,026.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.