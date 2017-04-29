Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Novavax (NVAX) Share Price

Press coverage about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) opened at 0.8161 on Friday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $221.33 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business earned $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 1,908.41% and a negative return on equity of 189.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

