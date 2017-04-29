Novae Group Plc (NVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 782.25 ($10.00).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) price target on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 736 ($9.41) price target on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stockdale Securities upgraded shares of Novae Group Plc to an “add” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 760 ($9.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) opened at 623.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.31. The firm’s market cap is GBX 389.49 million. Novae Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 562.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 858.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Fosh bought 13,008 shares of Novae Group Plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £81,430.08 ($104,103.91). Also, insider Matthew K. Fosh sold 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.99), for a total transaction of £97,675 ($124,872.16). In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,356 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,058.

Novae Group Plc Company Profile

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

