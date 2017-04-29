Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm earned $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) opened at 32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.56. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $122,051.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,028.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Beedle sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $279,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,170 shares of company stock worth $412,161 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

