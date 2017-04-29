State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $253,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 159.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) traded down 2.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,503 shares. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm earned $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $218,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,412 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,631. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

