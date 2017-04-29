Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 26,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business earned $14.77 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Bancorp will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Northeast Bank (the Bank). The Company provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers throughout south-central and western Maine and conducts loan purchasing and origination activities nationwide through its subsidiary.

