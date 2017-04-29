North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) opened at 6.52 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $182.73 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

In other North American Energy Partners news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$76,394.40. Also, insider North American Energy Partners bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,115.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

