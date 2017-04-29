Norges Bank Invests $17.071 Million in Potlatch Co. (PCH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,071,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Potlatch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Potlatch by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 302,280 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Potlatch by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Potlatch by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Potlatch during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Potlatch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 92,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) traded down 4.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 459,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatch Co. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Potlatch had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business earned $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch Co. will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is 576.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Potlatch Company Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

