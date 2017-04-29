Norges Bank Takes Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,390,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of PDL BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,519,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 582,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 993,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 63,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened at 2.25 on Friday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In other PDL BioPharma news, VP Peter S. Garcia bought 25,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 452,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,934.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc, formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc, manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors.

