Norges Bank Takes Position in Orthofix International NV (OFIX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Orthofix International NV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix International NV by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix International NV by 10.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix International NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orthofix International NV by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix International NV by 25.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) opened at 39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Orthofix International NV has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $48.25.

Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Orthofix International NV had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm earned $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Orthofix International NV will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix International NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Orthofix International NV Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

