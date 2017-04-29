408,249 Shares in Materion Corp (MTRN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,000. Norges Bank owned 2.05% of Materion Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion Corp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 101,261 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Materion Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Materion Corp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Materion Corp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,469,000 after buying an additional 89,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Materion Corp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 174,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) traded up 7.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,899 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $759.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.28. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Materion Corp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Materion Corp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Materion Corp news, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,971.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Hipple sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $385,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,640.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $1,086,263. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion Corp

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

