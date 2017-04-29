856,232 Shares in EverBank Financial Corp (EVER) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 856,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,000. Norges Bank owned 0.67% of EverBank Financial Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. State Street Corp increased its position in EverBank Financial Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after buying an additional 138,437 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp by 361,405.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 914,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EverBank Financial Corp by 14,160.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,730,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 2,711,566 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Friday. 293,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. EverBank Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. EverBank Financial Corp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverBank Financial Corp will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverBank Financial Corp news, Director Joseph D. Hinkel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,535.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $233,620 in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverBank Financial Corp Company Profile

EverBank Financial Corp is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is also a diversified financial services company that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, as well as small and mid-size business clients nationwide through channels that are connected by technology-driven, centralized platforms, which provide operating leverage throughout its business.

