Norges Bank Invests $5.765 Million in State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.51% of State Auto Financial Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial Corp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Auto Financial Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial Corp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) opened at 26.87 on Friday. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.96.

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. State Auto Financial Corp had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.85 million. State Auto Financial Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. State Auto Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Kim Burton Garland acquired 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,575.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial Corp

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

