Norges Bank Invests $5.317 Million in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 245,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Speedway Motorsports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 37.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) opened at 18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $741.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.84. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

TRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Macquarie downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States.

