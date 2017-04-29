Norges Bank Purchases New Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,367,625 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,275,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of FireEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 19.4% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 121,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of FireEye by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 700,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,298 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FireEye by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,612 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,064 shares. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company’s market cap is $2.22 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm earned $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Standpoint Research began coverage on FireEye in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 28,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $326,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,382.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 544,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,377.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,837 shares of company stock valued at $982,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

