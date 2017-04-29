Norges Bank Buys New Stake in ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.59% of ClubCorp Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,188,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,093,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.77 million, a P/E ratio of 224.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. ClubCorp Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ClubCorp Holdings Inc will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ClubCorp Holdings Company Profile

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

