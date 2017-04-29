Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) opened at 117.49 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

In other news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 9,447 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,129,294.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $3,131,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

