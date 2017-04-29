Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) opened at 5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock’s market cap is $32.78 billion.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nokia-oyj-nok-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.