Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on May 15th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4108 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) opened at 50.12 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.00.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.
NBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.