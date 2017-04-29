Noble Energy (NBL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $44.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,504 shares. The stock’s market cap is $13.97 billion. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,288.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,670.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,154. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

