Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Noble Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Noble Energy has a payout ratio of -266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) opened at 32.33 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $13.97 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,288.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,670.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,610 shares of company stock worth $2,833,154 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

