Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.45

News headlines about Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nobilis Health Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the healthcare company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Pi Financial cut shares of Nobilis Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) traded up 13.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 470,590 shares of the company were exchanged. Nobilis Health Corp has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business earned $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,500 shares of company stock worth $134,450.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

