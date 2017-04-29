NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – KeyCorp increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s FY2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm earned $202 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NN, Inc. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NNBR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nn-inc-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-1-90-per-share-keycorp-forecasts-nnbr-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) opened at 27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a PE ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. NN has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth $162,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NN during the third quarter worth $199,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in NN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in NN by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a manufacturer of high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products and precision metal components to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company operates through three segments: the Precision Bearing Components Group, the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.