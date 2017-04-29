Nivalis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Nivalis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nivalis Therapeutics to post $-1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nivalis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLS) opened at 2.26 on Friday. Nivalis Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $35.38 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nivalis-therapeutics-inc-nvls-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nivalis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr cut Nivalis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nivalis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Nivalis Therapeutics Company Profile

Nivalis Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of product candidates for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Its drug candidate portfolio consists of multiple compounds, which are designed for oral, intravenous (IV) or inhaled administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Nivalis Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.