NIC (EGOV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Avondale Partners lowered NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NIC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) traded down 1.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 189,136 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. NIC has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.61.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. NIC had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $145,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NIC (EGOV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nic-egov-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About NIC

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.