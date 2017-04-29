NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised NGL Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. FBR & Co raised NGL Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,711 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $2,929,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 110.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

