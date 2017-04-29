Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.04 Million

Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $238.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.9 million to $267.22 million. Nextera Energy Partners reported sales of $171 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $238.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $919.4 million to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business earned $175 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,014,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,476,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after buying an additional 1,704,148 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 75.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after buying an additional 469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,832 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 436,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) opened at 34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.81%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

