Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.56

News headlines about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nexstar Media Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 38,631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $2,708,033.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O’brien sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,980 shares of company stock worth $4,722,843. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

