$511.01 Million in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $511.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.62 million and the highest is $535 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $255.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $511.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) traded down 1.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,867 shares. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

In other news, EVP Thomas O’brien sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,843. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-511-01-million-updated.html.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.