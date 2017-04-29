Newriver Reit PLC (NRR) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) remained flat at GBX 347.90 during trading on Friday. 453,540 shares of the company traded hands. Newriver Reit PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 269.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 350.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 812.51 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.41) price target on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.28) price target on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Newriver Reit PLC

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

