Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 879% compared to the typical daily volume of 578 put options.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 53.40 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.28) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen and Company set a $65.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 1,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,852 shares of company stock worth $2,506,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

