NetSuite (N) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News headlines about NetSuite (NYSE:N) have been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetSuite earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 68 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NetSuite (NYSE:N) remained flat at $90.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,921 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. NetSuite has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

