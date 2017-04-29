NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 37.65 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm earned $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Pacific Crest lowered shares of NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,998.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $32,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,952.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

