NetApp (NTAP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Media stories about NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetApp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the data storage provider an impact score of 94 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,694 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. NetApp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $43.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,164,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,603.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,165.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,458. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

