Short Interest in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Increases By 15.2%

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,008,159 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 8,684,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,022,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,164,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,603.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,458. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on NetApp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. NetApp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 69.09%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

