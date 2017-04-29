Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) opened at 10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $559.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/net-1-ueps-technologies-inc-ueps-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, VP Nitin Soma sold 36,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $473,628.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,073 shares of company stock worth $1,018,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 380,603 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.