Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) opened at 10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company earned $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/net-1-ueps-technologies-inc-ueps-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, VP Nitin Soma sold 19,735 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $253,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,970.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 79,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.