Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,662,489 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 3,351,962 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) opened at 1.55 on Friday. Neovasc Inc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $121.98 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

NVCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neovasc Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neovasc Inc (US) stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.77% of Neovasc Inc (US) worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc (US) Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

