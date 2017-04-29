NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 418,185 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $595.11 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Brodie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,765.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $295,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,274,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 297,604 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 907,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 126,851 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,296,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 192,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

