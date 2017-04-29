Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect NCR (NCR) Stock Price

News stories about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NCR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) opened at 41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. NCR has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Chairman William Nuti sold 386,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $17,707,974.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 386,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 3,002,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $145,543,437.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,398,030 shares of company stock worth $163,671,555. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

