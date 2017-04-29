Nautilus (NLS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.31

News stories about Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nautilus earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) opened at 18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.85. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Nautilus had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wunderlich cut their price target on Nautilus from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 12,287 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $196,960.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 4,540 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $70,824.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,540 shares in the company, valued at $70,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,727 shares of company stock worth $461,462. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

