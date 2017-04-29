National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) remained flat at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -0.16. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/national-security-group-inc-nsec-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. Its property and casualty insurance business is conducted through National Security Fire and Casualty Company (NSFC), a subsidiary of the Company, and Omega One Insurance Company (Omega), a subsidiary of NSFC.

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.