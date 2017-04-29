National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of National Retail Properties worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 996,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,663,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 116,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 477,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) traded down 2.16% during trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,724 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business earned $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.94%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $52.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

In related news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 15,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $656,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,884,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Macnab sold 54,183 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,439,860.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,654.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

