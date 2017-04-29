National Instruments Corp (NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. National Instruments Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.33 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 906,217 shares of the company traded hands. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. National Instruments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $79,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,281,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,942,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $886,450. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/national-instruments-corp-nati-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

National Instruments Corp Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.