National Instruments Corp (NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. National Instruments Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.33 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 906,217 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. National Instruments Corp’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

In related news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $79,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,281,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,942,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $886,450 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About National Instruments Corp

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

